ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Buffalo Bills starting cornerback Dane Jackson is being evaluated for a neck injury at a local hospital following a scary collision with a teammate during Monday night's game against the Tennessee Titans.

Jackson has full movement in his extremities, according to the team, and was getting a CT scan and an X-ray at Erie County Medical Center.

The inadvertent collision occurred while Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds was making a second-down tackle on Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks with less than a minute remaining in the first half. Jackson's head appeared to snap back after making contact with Edmund's helmet.

The game was delayed for nearly 10 minutes as team trainers attended to Jackson, who was moving his legs. He was then placed onto a stretcher and taken through the stadium tunnel in an ambulance.

Teammates surrounded Jackson as he was being tended to, with Edmunds remaining nearby almost the entire time.

Jackson, a third-year player who began the season starting in place of an injured Tre'Davious White, had three tackles Monday and last week recorded an interception in the Bills' win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Following Jackson's injury, rookies Christian Benford and Kaiir Elam took over in his place. The rookies had been rotating opposite Jackson to start the season.