The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will sign Cole Beasley to their practice squad, a source confirmed to ESPN, adding the 11-year veteran to a short-handed wide receiver corps.

Beasley was released by the Bills in March and did not sign with another team as a free agent in the offseason. The Bucs plan to elevate Beasley to their active roster soon, according to NFL Network, which first reported the signing Tuesday.

The Bills had granted Beasley permission to seek a trade in early March but ultimately released him in a move that created about $6.1 million in salary-cap space.

Beasley, 33, now will join a Tampa Bay team entering its Week 3 showdown against the Packers without star receiver Mike Evans, who was suspended one game for his role in Sunday's brawl with the Saints. The Bucs also are dealing with injuries to veteran receivers Chris Godwin and Julio Jones, who both missed their victory over the Saints.

Beasley finished with 82 receptions in each of the past two seasons with the Bills and has been a reliable slot receiver over his 10-year career with Buffalo and the Cowboys. He missed a game during the 2020 season after testing positive for COVID-19 while being unvaccinated and reportedly was fined multiple times for violating the NFL's COVID-19 protocols.