BEREA, Ohio -- A fan was arrested for allegedly throwing a water bottle at Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam in the final moments of Sunday's loss to the New York Jets.

Jeffrey Miller, 51, was arrested Sunday on complaints of assault, failure to comply with a lawful order and disorderly conduct, according to the police report.

The Browns are planning to ban Miller from returning to FirstEnergy Stadium, a source told ESPN. NFL Network, which first reported that the fan would be banned, captured video of Haslam walking to the Browns tunnel just as Jets receiver Garrett Wilson scored the game-winning touchdown in a 31-30 win over Cleveland. After the bottle hit Haslam, he looked up to try and find the fan who threw it.

Police identified Miller as the suspect using stadium video surveillance and found him before he could leave the stadium. According to the police report, Miller didn't stop when police ordered him to. After detaining him near the exit gate, police took Miller to the stadium police room. The police report noted that officers suspected Miller was intoxicated. He was then taken to the county jail.

"Fan, player and staff safety is the top priority in our building and behavior that puts others in danger will not be tolerated," the Browns said in a statement. "Luckily no one was harmed in this incident and as a standard practice, we've cooperated with law enforcement authorities and security video footage of the object being thrown is in the appropriate hands. We will have no further comment on this matter."