TAMPA, Fla. -- Buccaneers veteran defensive lineman Akiem Hicks tore the plantar fascia in his left foot and is expected to be sidelined for a month, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Tuesday.

Hicks suffered the injury in the second quarter Sunday in the Bucs' 20-10 victory at the Saints -- their first regular-season victory against New Orleans since 2018.

He was taking on a double team of guard Andrus Peat and center Erik McCoy, with outside linebacker Shaq Barrett sacking quarterback Jameis Winston and forcing a fumble when the injury happened.

Hicks, 32, signed with the Bucs as a free agent this offseason on a one-year deal worth $8 million, replacing Ndamukong Suh.

The Bucs' defense has gotten off to a stellar start this season under new head coach Todd Bowles, surrendering an average of 6.5 points through the first two games -- the best mark in the NFL.

Rookie second-round draft pick Logan Hall, who has primarily been utilized on third down, is expected to step into Hicks' role.