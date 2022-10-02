EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The New York Giants found a way early Sunday against the Chicago Bears to alleviate the pressure on Daniel Jones: get him out of the pocket.

Jones ran for a 21-yard touchdown with 5:06 remaining in the first quarter to give the Giants a 7-3 lead. He hit 18.4 miles per hour on the play, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. It was his first rushing touchdown of the season.

After Jones was pressured on his first pass attempt on the opening drive, New York came out on its second possession intent on getting him on the move. After a pair of completions on bootlegs to his right, offensive coordinator Mike Kafka called for a bootleg to the left on first-and-10 from the Bears' 21-yard line.

Okayyyyyyyyyy Daniel 😎



📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/zjqkX4vgoR — New York Giants (@Giants) October 2, 2022

It was the perfect call. Jones saw nobody in his path as he rolled out left and raced toward the pylon. The only defender on that side of the field was Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon. But he was blocked/engaged near the goal line with Giants tight end Tanner Hudson. Jones raced into the corner of the end zone for the score.

It was the Giants' first touchdown in the first half of a game this season.

The Bears didn't adjust, either. New York kept running the play-action bootlegs, which resulted in another Jones rushing score from 8 yards out with 5:17 left in the first half, putting the Giants up 14-6. Again, Jones was untouched.