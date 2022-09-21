Kyler Murray says he has no hard feelings for the fan who hit him in the face in Las Vegas. (0:33)

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Kyler Murray appears content to let face smacks that happened in Vegas stay in Vegas.

Police in Las Vegas said on Monday that they were investigating allegations that a fan in the stands struck the Cardinals quarterback amid celebrations of Arizona's 29-23 overtime victory over the Raiders.

Murray said Wednesday that the wild ending to the game mirrored the bizarre postgame situation with fans. Talking to reporters, the quarterback didn't condone the smack, but he also didn't act as if he wanted to hold a grudge.

"Stuff happens fast," Murray said. "I don't know. I know every person I've hit in the face, I did it for a reason. I don't know if he probably didn't know where he was -- it was a pretty live game. Vegas is Vegas. I'm sure he was having fun. But -- I don't know -- I don't think any player should be getting touched in that matter.

"But no hard feelings toward the guy. If I see him, I'll shake his hand. It is what it is."

Murray said he doesn't regret going toward the stands during the postgame celebration: "No -- I would do it all over again if I could."

Murray was high-fiving front-row spectators at Allegiant Stadium following Byron Murphy Jr.'s game-ending fumble return Sunday when a man appeared to reach out and smack Murray in the face with an open hand.

Video showed Murray appear stunned, but not injured, then attempt to identify the attacker in the mostly happy crowd.

Officer Larry Hadfield, a Las Vegas police spokesperson, confirmed that a battery complaint was made about 6:30 p.m. on Sunday at the stadium. The report was not immediately available.

The victory was Arizona's first since Murray agreed to a $230.5 million, five-year contract extension. He was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 draft after winning the Heisman Trophy at Oklahoma in 2018.