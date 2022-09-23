Stephen A. Smith discusses whether the Giants or Cowboys are the bigger threat to the Eagles in the NFC East. (1:46)

FRISCO, Texas -- To Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy, there will be no quarterback dilemma.

On Thursday owner and general manager Jerry Jones said he hoped Cooper Rush would play so well that the Cowboys could have a decision to make once Dak Prescott is healthy enough to return from right thumb surgery.

"I'm just trying to say this with a straight face," McCarthy said. "Like anything, you look at the whole thing it's about winning. That's all we really care about. There is no quarterback controversy ... Dak is our starter."

McCarthy playfully chided the media for the reaction to Jones' comments.

"We think you have to have a bigger responsibility in that. I think you need to be able to decipher between GM Jerry and Owner Jerry," McCarthy said. "He can do that in like mid-sentence, too. I think you all need to do a better job of that. Get to work."

McCarthy admitted it took him some time to decipher between GM Jerry and Owner Jerry.

"You know the pandemic was definitely, umm, camouflaged a lot of the opportunities," McCarthy said.

Prescott went through on-field rehab for the second straight day, but he still has a splint protecting his thumb. While Rush will make a second straight start Monday against the New York Giants, Jones has not ruled out the possibility of Prescott returning Oct. 2 against the Washington Commanders.

For that to happen, Prescott will have to have proper grip of the football, but Jones has said on numerous occasions there will not be a worry about a potential re-break of the thumb because of the plate that was inserted in the joint.

Linebacker Micah Parsons missed his second straight practice because of an illness, but the expectation is he will play against the Giants. The statuses of wide receiver Michael Gallup (knee), tight end Dalton Schultz (knee) and offensive tackle Jason Peters is still up in the air.