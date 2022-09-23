Eli Manning calls his personal style 'the boring look'

Eli Manning goes undercover as Chad Powers to try out as a walk-on QB at Penn State. Stream Season 2 of "Eli's Places" on ESPN+. (2:13)

Do "clothes make the man" as Mark Twain and Erasmus famously said? If so, does that make Eli Manning, the two-time Super Bowl-winning former New York Giants QB, boring?

The People Gallery, an Instagram and TikTok account run by Maurice Kamara, stops people in New York to enthusiastically ask them about their personal fashion choices. According to GQ, Kamara is a salesperson at a luxury boutique store in the Soho neighborhood of Manhattan. So he probably knows his way around a good fit.

"Sometimes the celebrities get a pass," he told GQ in 2022. "But mainly I just try to find the dopest fits."

Kamara has over 500,000 combined followers on Instagram and TikTok. He has celebrity fans in Bella Hadid, A$AP Rocky and Madonna and has done videos with comedian Aziz Ansari, rapper Lil Uzi Vert, actor Bokeem Woodbine and scores of fashionable New Yorkers.

Back to Manning. He was recently asked about his style.

"This is called the boring look. This is called the dad look," Manning said in the video.

Also known as the golf shirt and zip-up vest with casual sneakers. But maybe that's haute couture or the dopest fit for the boring dads everywhere.