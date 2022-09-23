Atlanta Falcons left guard Elijah Wilkinson will miss Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks due to a personal matter.

Wilkinson, 27, did not practice with the Falcons either Thursday or Friday while the team was in Seattle. He has started the first two games with Atlanta after signing as a free agent this past offseason.

A message left for Wilkinson's agent was not immediately returned to ESPN.

With Wilkinson out, Atlanta will likely start Colby Gossett or Chuma Edoga in his place. Last year's starting left guard, Jalen Mayfield, is on injured reserve.

Wilkinson beat out Mayfield for the starting job in training camp.