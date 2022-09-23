GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Green Bay Police Chief Chris Davis apologized Friday to Packers running back AJ Dillon upon completion of the department's review of an interaction between an officer and Dillon during an exhibition soccer match at Lambeau Field this summer.

It occurred during the July 23 friendly between Manchester City and FC Bayern Munich. A video showed an officer trying to prevent Dillon from jumping into the stands to do a Lambeau Leap to entertain fans during a rain delay. Dillion was initially stopped by the officer, who grabbed him from behind by the collar of his shirt, before being allowed to do it.

"I have sustained two allegations of GBPD policy violations by the officer involved and directed appropriate corrective action to be taken," Davis said in a statement released Friday. "We do not provide further detail on personnel matters out of respect for the employee's due process rights.

"I apologize to Mr. Dillon for the way he was treated. We appreciate the strong relationship we have with the Packers organization, and the GBPD remains committed to working with them along with the entire Green Bay community to provide the best and most professional police service possible."

Dillon, in a tweet posted shortly after the event, called it "a miscommunication between the parties."

"We appreciate the Green Bay Police Department's follow-up to the interaction that occurred at the soccer match, July 23, at Lambeau Field," the Packers said in a statement. "We respect their process in reviewing the situation and its conclusions. We value our partnership with the Department and appreciate all they do in working with the Packers to ensure public safety at Lambeau Field events, including gamedays.

"Additionally, we appreciate AJ Dillon's professionalism in handling the matter."