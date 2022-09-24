Ryan Clark believes that the Cardinals do not have enough to beat the defending champs. (1:07)

LOS ANGELES -- The Rams have placed wide receiver Van Jefferson on injured reserve, the team announced on Saturday.

Jefferson has not practiced since having what was called minor knee surgery in August. Earlier in the week, Rams coach Sean McVay said Jefferson isn't dealing with a setback and is "on track, just kind of week-to-week right now."

Jefferson will miss at least the next four games. In his absence, the Rams have turned to wide receiver Ben Skowronek as their No. 3 receiver and leaned more heavily on tight end Tyler Higbee.

Last season for the Rams, Jefferson had 50 catches for 802 yards and six touchdowns.