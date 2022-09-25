Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady broke two Microsoft tablets out of frustration during last Sunday's victory against the New Orleans Saints, sources told ESPN.

A third tablet also was stepped on and broken on the Buccaneers sideline, according to sources, leaving Tampa Bay short of tablets and wide receivers against New Orleans.

Brady apologized on social media for breaking one tablet and also joked about it during his Monday night radio appearance with Jim Gray, but the seven-time Super Bowl champion didn't mention the second tablet.

"I've had a pretty bad record against that tablet, unfortunately," Brady told Gray. "I think I forgot the password and I couldn't log in, so those things can be frustrating.

"Unfortunately, the tablet just happens to get in the way, and obviously that's the reason things weren't going great (against the Saints), so I had to take it out on poor meaningless tablet."

It was the second time in four regular-season games against the Saints in which Brady has thrown a tablet. In Week 15 last season, the Bucs were shut out 9-0 at home -- the Bucs' first shutout since 2012 -- and Brady tossed one.

Between breaking the tablets and suffering an injury to the ring finger on his throwing hand that impacted him at practice, Brady had a challenging week ahead of Sunday's showdown against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.

The Buccaneers added Brady to their injury report Friday, but the three-time league MVP is expected to play against Green Bay.

Brady, 45, will be short-handed again at wide receiver, as the Bucs will be without Mike Evans (suspension) and Chris Godwin (hamstring) against the Packers. Julio Jones (knee), Breshad Perriman (knee) and Russell Gage (hamstring) all are listed as questionable for the Bucs, who elevated newcomer Cole Beasley from the practice squad Saturday.

Jones will be tested in pregame warmups to determine whether he can play, while Perriman and Gage are both expected to play, according to a source.

With the shortage of receivers against Green Bay's secondary, Brady jokingly hinted he may end up tossing another tablet.

"I'm trying to make sure I don't throw my arm out when I throw it, but I was pretty pissed (against the Saints)," Brady told Gray. "Until I get it right, I'm going to keep doing it. Obviously with repetition being the key to success, I got to get the perfect tablet slam, which I haven't gotten yet. Tune in next week to see if it happens."