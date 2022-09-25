The Ravens bring in mentalist Oz Pearlman to read their players' minds. (5:23)

It's Week 3 of the NFL season, and the "look good, feel good" sentiment extends to the pregame red carpet.

Sunday's action is centered in the state of Florida. There's an early-season AFC East showdown between the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins in South Florida. Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was the story of Week 2 following his 469-yard, six-touchdown performance in a wild comeback win over the Baltimore Ravens. A little farther north, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Green Bay Packers in a matchup of future Hall of Fame QBs Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.

Elsewhere, Washington Commanders QB Carson Wentz will face the team that drafted him in 2016, the Philadelphia Eagles, and Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson will lead his new team against a familiar rival from his days in Seattle -- the San Francisco 49ers.

It's officially fall, so bring on the pumpkin spice lattes, sweater weather and flannels. Hopefully know one chooses "the boring look" preferred by former New York Giants QB Eli Manning.

Here are the best looks from Week 3:

Morning Joe pic.twitter.com/CEC0eoeiVQ — New York Jets (@nyjets) September 25, 2022

standing on business 💼 pic.twitter.com/bgZS8Tjbcu — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 25, 2022