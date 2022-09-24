Green Bay Packers All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari appears set for comeback No. 2.

Nearly 20 months after he tore the ACL in his left knee and three surgeries later, Bakhtiari is expected to make his 2022 season debut Sunday at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Several of his teammates were photographed wearing Bakhtiari T-shirts as they boarded the team charter for Tampa, Florida.

Bakhtiari, 30, suffered his initial injury in practice on Dec. 31, 2020, and had reconstructive surgery shortly after.

He attempted his first comeback last season and returned to practice, but he first needed to undergo another procedure in November before he could play. He finally returned for last year's regular-season finale at Detroit. Bakhtiari was on a snap count, playing just 27 plays against the Lions. However, it was a short-lived return because he experienced complications and was shut down for the playoffs.

Bakhtiari had a third surgery this past offseason and missed all the OTA and minicamp practices. He was not activated off the physically unable to perform list until late in training camp and was inactive for the first two games of the regular season.

Bakhtiari was listed as questionable for Sunday after he made it through practices on Thursday and Friday.