Ryan Clark believes that the Cardinals do not have enough to beat the defending champs. (1:07)

Can the Rams continue their dominance over the Cardinals? (1:07)

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner will test his injured ankle before Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams, but he is on track to play, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Conner, who is listed as questionable, sat out Wednesday's practice before returning for limited work on Thursday and Friday.

Conner was slowed by the injury after his first carry of the second half in last week's 29-23 overtime victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. Eno Benjamin and Darrel Williams split the workload in Conner's place for the remainder of the game, with Williams rushing for a key 1-yard touchdown during the Cardinals' fourth-quarter comeback.

Conner, 27, signed a three-year, $21 million contract to stay in Arizona this offseason. He has 17 carries for 51 yards and a touchdown this season.