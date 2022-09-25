        <
          Tampa Bay Buccaneers WRs Russell Gage (hamstring), Breshad Perriman (knee) expected to play in Week 3, source says

          1:03 AM ET
          • ESPN

          Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receivers Russell Gage (hamstring) and Breshad Perriman (knee), listed as questionable for the Sunday game against the Green Bay Packers, are expected to play, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

          Julio Jones (knee), also listed as questionable for the Buccaneers, will be tested in pregame warm-ups to determine whether he can play, a source told Schefter.

          Meanwhile, Tampa Bay running back Leonard Fournette, listed as questionable because of a hamstring injury, is expected to play, a source told Schefter.

          For the Packers, wide receiver Randall Cobb, listed as questionable because of an illness, is likely to play; however, rookie receiver Christian Watson, listed as questionable with a hamstring injury, is not expected to play, a source told Schefter.