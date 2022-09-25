Ryan Clark expects Lamar Jackson to bring the Ravens to 2-1 with a win over the Patriots. (0:55)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, who leads the New England Patriots with 13 receptions for 150 yards, is not expected to play in Sunday's home opener against the Baltimore Ravens, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Meyers was listed as questionable with a left knee injury that he initially suffered in the team's preseason finale Aug. 26. He has been dealing with varying levels of discomfort since that time, a source said.

This week, Meyers didn't participate in practice Wednesday and Thursday but was a limited participant Friday. He was hoping things would improve leading up to kickoff to give himself a chance to play.

Meyers has emerged as quarterback Mac Jones' go-to receiver. He was targeted 13 times in a Week 2 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, which was more than double the next pass-catcher. He was targeted a team-high six times in Week 1.

In his absence, the Patriots have DeVante Parker, Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne and Lil'Jordan Humphrey at wide receiver.