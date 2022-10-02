Patriots rookie Jack Jones' first career INT is a pick-six on Aaron Rodgers

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Rookie New England Patriots cornerback Jack Jones returned an Aaron Rodgers interception 40 yards for a touchdown late in the second quarter, providing a spark with the team down to its third quarterback, rookie Bailey Zappe.

The touchdown gave the Patriots a 10-7 lead at halftime.

It was just the fourth pick-six of Rodgers' 18-year career, with Jones joining Tampa Bay's Tanard Jackson (2009), Cincinnati's William Jackson (2017) and Tampa Bay's Jamel Dean (2020) to accomplish the feat. The pick-six by the Bengals' Jackson in '17 was also at Lambeau Field, while the other two came on the road.

Jones, a fourth-round pick from Arizona State, is starting in place of injured Jalen Mills (hamstring). He was credited with a forced fumble and recovery in the first quarter, becoming the first Patriots rookie with multiple takeaways in a half since Tavon Wilson in 2012.

On the interception return, the Packers had taken over at their own 31-yard line with 54 seconds remaining in the second quarter after a strip sack and recovery of Zappe. Rodgers missed on a deep throw on first down, scrambled for 1 yard on second down, and then on third down with 13 seconds remaining looked in the direction of receiver Allen Lazard along the right sideline.

But Rodgers and Lazard didn't appear to be on the same page, with Jones breaking on the ball and racing untouched to the end zone.

Rodgers finished the first half with four completions, which marked just his fifth career game with four or fewer first-half completions. He left the game with injury in all of the other instances.

Rodgers had an 11.2 passer rating in the first half, his lowest in any half of a game he has started (Sunday is his 210th career start).