Jaguars return pick of Jalen Hurts 59 yards for a touchdown

PHILADELPHIA - Jalen Hurts was near perfect through three games, but Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars got off to a rocky start.

Hurts tried to force his third pass of the game to receiver Zach Pascal along the left side. It was tipped by cornerback Darious Williams and intercepted by safety Andre Cisco, who returned it 59 yards for the touchdown, giving Jacksonville a 7-0 lead. Hurts entered the game as an early MVP favorite with four touchdown passes to one interception and three more TDs on the ground.

But conditions at the start of the game were far from ideal, with wind and rain whipping through Lincoln Financial Field, and with Hurts facing a Jags defense that had allowed 10 points total over its previous two games.