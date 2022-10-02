Vikings score first in London with 15-yard strike to Alexander Mattison

The Minnesota Vikings scored two consecutive touchdowns on their opening drive Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. The second one counted.

After K.J. Osborn's 5-yard touchdown reception was called back by an offensive pass interference penalty, running back Alexander Mattison scored on a 15-yard screen pass from quarterback Kirk Cousins. Mattison, who is playing on third downs Sunday as starter Dalvin Cook works through a shoulder injury, broke two tackles and benefited from a great block by left tackle Christian Darrisaw to scamper into the end zone.

In an apparent nod toward the Londoners sitting in the stands all around him, Mattison celebrated the touchdown by pretending to drink tea. The score gave the Vikings a 7-0 lead with 8:24 remaining in the first quarter.