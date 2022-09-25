Panthers get first defensive TD since 2020 on scoop and score

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The Carolina Panthers were the only NFL team without a takeaway going into Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints, but that streak ended quickly.

Linebacker Frankie Luvu stripped running back Alvin Kamara of the ball midway through the first quarter and end Marquis Haynes Sr. returned it 44 yards for a touchdown.

It was Carolina's first defensive touchdown since Nov. 29, 2020, when safety Jeremy Chinn had two.

That Kamara lost the fumble also was a rarity. It was his first since Week 14 of the 2019 season and only the third of his career. The touchdown gave Carolina the lead in the first half for the first time this season.