EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- A catch, a thud and a whole lot of open field.

That was the recipe for Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd to reel off a 56-yard touchdown in Sunday's game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

On the final play of the first quarter, Boyd caught a pass from quarterback Joe Burrow, lowered his shoulder into Jets safety Jordan Whitehead and wriggled loose for a touchdown to give the Bengals a 14-3 lead over the Jets.

Boyd accumulated 47 yards after the catch and 44 yards after contact, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

Boyd was a focal point for Cincinnati's offense in the opening quarter against New York, racking up 91 receiving yards. He had 50 yards on six catches through the first two weeks of the season.

The veteran receiver has played a big role in Cincinnati's best offensive showing so far in 2022.