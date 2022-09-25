FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The Baltimore Ravens are down to their fourth-string left tackle after Patrick Mekari was ruled out of Sunday's game against the New England Patriots with a left ankle injury.

Mekari was starting his second straight game because Ronnie Stanley (ankle) was inactive and Ja'Wuan James suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in the season opener. Baltimore then lost Mekari, who was hurt with 9 minutes, 33 seconds left in the first quarter.

Rookie fourth-round draft pick Daniel Faalele was forced to step in at left tackle, a position that he didn't play at Minnesota, according to Pro Football Focus. Faalele gave up two sacks to New England in the first half.

The Ravens also ruled out starting nose tackle Michael Pierce, who was carted off the field midway through the second quarter with a left arm injury, and outside linebacker Justin Houston, who was ruled out in the third quarter.