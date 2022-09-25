Eagles WR DeVonta Smith caps 156-yard first-half performance with leaping TD catch

LANDOVER, MD -- DeVonta Smith's leaping 2-yard touchdown catch capped a monster first half for the former Heisman Trophy winner against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, helping the Eagles rumble to a 24-0 halftime lead.

Smith finished the half with 156 yards receiving. That's the most by an Eagles player in any half since Kevin Curtis in Week 3 of the 2007 season (205 yards), according to ESPN Stats & Information research.

He had a number of acrobatic catches, including a 44-yarder from quarterback Jalen Hurts that set up the half's final score. Smith elevated over cornerback Kendall Fuller, pulled in the catch and then landed hard on his back. Shaken up, he left the game briefly but returned to score his first TD of the season by outleaping Fuller in the back corner of the end zone.