CHICAGO -- Bears running back David Montgomery suffered injuries to his right knee and ankle midway through the first quarter of Chicago's 23-20 victory against the Houston Texans on Sunday and didn't return.

Montgomery was in pass protection when his right leg got rolled up underneath him with 8:44 to play in the first quarter and the Bears driving from the Houston 35-yard line.

The fourth-year back was examined on the field by trainers before he walked off gingerly under his own power. Montgomery was further examined in the medical tent on the sideline before heading to the locker room.

Both the Bears and Texans had offsetting penalties on that play. Montgomery was replaced by Khalil Herbert, who eclipsed the 100-yard rushing mark early in the third quarter and had two touchdowns.

Wide receiver Byron Pringle also left the game in the first quarter with a calf injury. He was seen walking back to the locker room and also didn't return.