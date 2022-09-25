Laviska Shenault Jr.'s first catch for the Carolina Panthers 67-yard TD

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. picked a good time to get his first catch - and touchdown - for the Carolina Panthers.

Acquired in a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars in late August, the 2020 second-round pick took a short pass from quarterback Baker Mayfield, avoided a tackle and rambled untouched down the left sideline for a 67-yard touchdown midway through the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints.

The play gave the Panthers a 19-7 lead just a few minutes after the Saints scored to cut the lead to six. Mayfield had only 76 yards passing prior to the play, the longest of Shenault's career.

Shenault was inactive the first two games as the Panthers used only three wide receivers, DJ Moore, Robbie Anderson and Shi Smith. Coach Matt Rhule said earlier in the week he played to use Shenault and Rashard Higgins against New Orleans.

Shenault made the most of his opportunity when Mayfield finally threw his way.