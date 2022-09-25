MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Vikings lost tailback Dalvin Cook to a shoulder injury in the third quarter of Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions.

Cook suffered the injury with 48 seconds remaining in the second quarter after gaining 2 yards on a running play. He then fumbled and could be seen clutching his upper chest area while on the ground.

Vikings medical officials examined him in the blue medical tent, and while he remained on the sideline after emerging, the Vikings quickly ruled him out of the game.

Cook had been enjoying his best game of the season, having rushed for 96 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries. He was replaced by backup Alexander Mattison.

Cook has been one of the NFL's most productive running backs over the past five years, but injuries have slowed him at times. A torn ACL ended his rookie season after four games, and he has never played a full complement of games in a season.

Before Sunday, he had started slowly in coach Kevin O'Connell's new offensive scheme, gaining 107 yards on 26 carries in two games.