Mac Jones goes down injured late in the Patriots' loss to the Ravens. (0:25)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was being evaluated for a leg injury sustained late in a 37-26 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. He had hopped off the field without putting weight on his left leg and went directly to the locker room for evaluation.

On Jones' final pass attempt of the day, an interception late in the fourth quarter, he was hit by Ravens defensive lineman Calais Campbell and immediately grabbed for his left ankle.

The 6-foot-8, 307-pound Campbell left his feet as he hit Jones and then landed on him. Jones' left leg bent and Campbell landed on the lower part of it.

Jones reached for his left ankle, got up and hopped to the Patriots' sideline. While injured players generally enter the popup tent on the sideline, Jones instead went straight to the locker room.

In his postgame news conference, coach Bill Belichick said he didn't have an update on Jones' condition. Jones was not made available for his postgame news conference but is expected to address reporters on Monday.

Jones finished 22-of-32 for 302 yards, with no touchdowns and three interceptions. He added five rushes for 31 yards and one touchdown.

The Patriots (1-2) visit the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

Veteran Brian Hoyer is the Patriots' top backup, with rookie Bailey Zappe the No. 3 option.

Center David Andrews, one of the team's captains, was asked how much confidence the Patriots have in Hoyer if he is thrust into action.

"Tons. Brian's been here a long time," Andrews said. "I have a lot of respect for how he comes in and works every day and prepares like he is going to play."