You've seen the "butt fumble." Now, marvel at the "butt punt."
In one of the weirdest plays you'll ever see in the NFL, Miami Dolphins punter Thomas Morstead lined up to kick from his own end zone late in a 21-17 game against the Buffalo Bills. Morstead received the snap cleanly, and got off a booming punt -- directly into the rear end of Trent Sherfield, his blocker.
The ball, unsurprisingly, went backward -- out of the end zone, in fact, for a safety. Suddenly, the Dolphins were in a much worse position -- instead of having to prevent Josh Allen and Buffalo's high-powered offense from scoring a touchdown with only 1:33 remaining, they now had to worry about a go-ahead field goal.
Fortunately for Miami, its stalwart defense managed to hold Buffalo at its 41-yard line as time expired. Morstead even somewhat redeemed himself with a booming 74-yard kickoff to the Buffalo 6-yard line immediately after the safety. It was only returned to the 23. The Dolphins are now 3-0 and sit on top of the competitive AFC East.
After the game, former New York Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez, of the aforementioned butt fumble, poked some good-natured fun at Morstead on Twitter.
Woah... stay out of my lane bro @thomasmorstead 🤪 #NFL https://t.co/O5ZKUgmSNl— Mark Sanchez (@Mark_Sanchez) September 25, 2022