Justin Herbert connects with Mike Williams on 15-yard touchdown pass

LOS ANGELES -- After a disastrous start against the Jaguars, the Chargers' offense finally showed signs of life with 6:10 remaining in the first half. Quarterback Justin Herbert, playing despite suffering a fracture to his rib cartilage 10 days ago, found big-body receiver Mike Williams in the back corner of the end zone for a 15-yard touchdown reception. The Jaguars, with 10 points off turnovers, still lead, 13-7.