        <
        >

          Justin Herbert connects with Mike Williams on 15-yard touchdown pass

          Justin Herbert got the Chargers on the board on a strike to Mike Williams. Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
          5:17 PM ET
          • Lindsey ThiryESPN
            Close
            • Covered Rams for two years for Los Angeles Times
            • Previously covered the Falcons
            • Has covered the NBA and college football and basketball

          LOS ANGELES -- After a disastrous start against the Jaguars, the Chargers' offense finally showed signs of life with 6:10 remaining in the first half. Quarterback Justin Herbert, playing despite suffering a fracture to his rib cartilage 10 days ago, found big-body receiver Mike Williams in the back corner of the end zone for a 15-yard touchdown reception. The Jaguars, with 10 points off turnovers, still lead, 13-7.