          Los Angeles Chargers star Joey Bosa exits home game in first quarter after suffering groin injury

          6:11 PM ET
          • Lindsey ThiryESPN
          INGLEWOOD, Calif. - Los Angeles Chargers edge rusher Joey Bosa suffered a groin injury in the first quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars and has been ruled out for the remainder of the game.

          Veteran linebacker Kyle Van Noy and second-year pro Chris Rumph II took over opposite of Khalil Mack. Bosa finished with one tackle.

          Bosa joins a significant list of Chargers starters who are dealing with injuries.

          Quarterback Justin Herbert suffered a fracture to his rib cartilage only 10 days ago, but started Sunday.

          Receiver Keenan Allen, who suffered a hamstring injury in Week 1, is inactive against the Jaguars, along with veteran center Corey Linsley, who has a knee issue, and cornerback J.C. Jackson, who has an ongoing ankle situation.