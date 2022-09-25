INGLEWOOD, Calif. - Los Angeles Chargers edge rusher Joey Bosa suffered a groin injury in the first quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars and has been ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Veteran linebacker Kyle Van Noy and second-year pro Chris Rumph II took over opposite of Khalil Mack. Bosa finished with one tackle.

Bosa joins a significant list of Chargers starters who are dealing with injuries.

Quarterback Justin Herbert suffered a fracture to his rib cartilage only 10 days ago, but started Sunday.

Receiver Keenan Allen, who suffered a hamstring injury in Week 1, is inactive against the Jaguars, along with veteran center Corey Linsley, who has a knee issue, and cornerback J.C. Jackson, who has an ongoing ankle situation.