GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Arizona Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green was ruled out of Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams with a knee injury.

He appeared to injure his left knee in the first quarter and had the knee wrapped in between series in the first half. Green still played 27 snaps in the first two quarters, which was just about half of Arizona's offensive snaps.

He was targeted twice but didn't have a catch.

Green, 34, was ruled out of the game as the second half began.