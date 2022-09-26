MINNEAPOLIS -- Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift is considered week-to-week with a shoulder sprain, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler on Monday. Swift reaggravated a previous shoulder issue, which is not expected to require surgery, the source said.

Swift could barely use his left arm inside the visitors locker room as he dressed to leave U.S. Bank Stadium after Sunday's 28-24 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

The Georgia product was also dealing with an ankle injury entering the Vikings contest and battled through a shoulder sprain last season, which sidelined him for four games.

Swift got off to a hot start in the first two games of the 2022 season, becoming the first Lions player since Barry Sanders in 1997 to go back-to-back games in producing a 50-plus-yard rush.

He leads the team with 231 rushing yards on 27 attempts, averaging a career-best 8.6 yards per carry in three games, but received limited touches Sunday because of the injury during Detroit's second loss this season.

"Things like that separate the good teams from the great teams," Swift said after the Vikings game. "We've got to find a way to finish."

The injury bug also bit the Lions in Minnesota, with safety Tracy Walker being lost to a season-ending Achilles tear in the first half. He was carted off the field before ultimately being ruled out of action.

Walker confirmed the news Monday on social media. He has the third-most total tackles (20) and was named team captain entering the season.

"I appreciate all the support from my fans and friends," Walker wrote on Twitter. "It is true that I tore my Achilles and I'm done for the season but I'll bounce back and be better then ever for the following years to come. TTIME will be back!!"