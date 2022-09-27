Welcome to Week 4 of the NFL regular season. This season we have seen our fair share of games come down to the wire. Eighteen games have been decided by three or fewer points -- six just this past week. Gone are the days of the blowout -- the fourth quarter is as important as ever.

Our updated power rankings are in. And there is quite a shuffle in the top five -- including a new No. 1.

Coming into this season, we're not sure anyone predicted this team to rise so quickly in the rankings -- but they are undefeated and have played some good football lately.

And there's another surprise team at No. 3 that few saw coming. Could this team become the best in the NFC down the stretch? Time will tell.

The Jacksonville Jaguars rose significantly after defeating Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers, and the New England Patriots dropped considerably after a loss to the Baltimore Ravens and an injury to QB Mac Jones' left ankle.

Below, we checked in with NFL Nation reporters across the league and asked them how every team's QB is doing this season. We paired their responses with the team's Total QBR and where that ranks in the league.

How we update our Power Rankings: Our power panel -- a group of more than 80 writers, editors and TV personalities -- evaluates how teams stack up throughout the season.

So, let's get to it. Here's our new No. 1 team:

Jump to a team:

ARI | ATL | BAL | BUF | CAR | CHI | CIN

CLE | DAL | DEN | DET | GB | HOU | IND

JAX | KC | LV | LAC | LAR | MIA | MIN

NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SF

SEA | TB | TEN | WSH

Week 3 ranking: 5

Team QBR: 81.5

QBR rank: 1st

Tua Tagovailoa is off to the start every Dolphins fan dreamed of in his third NFL season. He ranks second in the league in passing yards and is already halfway to matching his career high in touchdown passes with eight. He also leads the NFL in QBR and is second in yards per attempt. The new coaching staff and improved supporting cast around him seems to have unlocked the potential Miami saw when he was drafted No. 5 overall in 2020, and it's a big reason the Dolphins are the AFC's lone unbeaten team entering Week 4. -- Marcel Louis-Jacques

Week 3 ranking: 1

Team QBR: 77.3

QBR rank: 3rd

While the Bills are coming off their first loss, Josh Allen has had an MVP-candidate start to the season. He has the league's lowest rate of off-target throws (8.0%) and leads in passing first downs (49) as well. Allen's completion percentage (71.2%) and interception percentage (1.5%) would both be career bests. Still, things haven't been perfect. The Bills need to work on evening out the offense as Allen is also the team's leading rusher (113 yards), but the fifth-year quarterback has set the groundwork early for yet another impressive season. -- Alaina Getzenberg

Week 3 ranking: 8

Team QBR: 74.7

QBR rank: 5th

Jalen Hurts is one of the early favorites to be league MVP. His production on the ground remains strong -- he ranks second among quarterbacks in rushing yards (167) and first in rushing touchdowns (3) -- but it's his improvement as a passer that has put the NFC on notice. Hurts is completing 67.3% of his passes, compared with his career average of 60%. He ranks third in passing yards (916) and is sixth in QBR (74.8). His standout play is the No. 1 reason the Eagles are 3-0. -- Tim McManus

Week 3 ranking: 2

Team QBR: 76.0

QBR rank: 4th

Graded against most of his peers, Patrick Mahomes is off to a great start with eight touchdown passes and one interception. But his season, by his expectations, has been uneven. He had a great game in the opener against the Cardinals, throwing for 360 yards and five touchdowns. His production has not been as great since, particularly in the loss Sunday to the Colts, when the Chiefs had numerous chances to put the game away and failed repeatedly. -- Adam Teicher

Week 3 ranking: 4

Team QBR: 51.1

QBR rank: 13th

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has played well, but the offense as a whole needs to improve. Coach Sean McVay said after the Week 3 victory in Arizona that he thinks the offense is "just continuing to learn our identity." Stafford, who threw five interceptions in the first two games, did not throw one against the Cardinals, and the offense did enough to win the game. Stafford has thrown just four touchdowns through three weeks. He is playing without wide receiver Van Jefferson, who is on injured reserve, and is continuing to lean on Cooper Kupp, whose target share has increased (35%) from the 2021 season (32%). -- Sarah Barshop

Week 3 ranking: 9

Team QBR: 79.3

QBR rank: 2nd

Lamar Jackson has played at MVP level. He has accounted for 87% of the Ravens offense, beating teams with his arm and with his legs. He leads the NFL with 10 touchdown passes and ranks second with a 78.7 QBR. Jackson, though, remains just as dangerous running the ball, producing the fourth-most rushing yards in the NFL (243) and the best rushing average (9.35 yards per carry). The Ravens are still without their All-Pro left tackle (Ronnie Stanley) and only got back their No. 1 running back (J.K. Dobbins) on Sunday. But Baltimore leads the NFL in scoring (33 points per game) because Jackson is the best dual-threat quarterback in NFL history. -- Jamison Hensley

Week 3 ranking: 7

Team QBR: 49.1

QBR rank: 14th

Aaron Rodgers isn't playing better or worse -- he's playing differently. He's throwing it shorter than ever. He averaged just 3.0 air yards on his completions Sunday against the Buccaneers. That's around half of the NFL average. Consequently, a large portion of his yardage has come after the catch. He's on track to set a career low in average air yards (5.1) and career high in YAC percentage (65%). Perhaps that could change if rookie receiver Romeo Doubs continues to produce. -- Rob Demovsky

Week 3 ranking: 3

Team QBR: 46.9

QBR rank: 18th

Tom Brady's total QBR through the first three games is 46.9, good for 18th in the league and his second-lowest since 2006. He's thrown three touchdown passes, which is 19th in the league, and his lowest since 2014. But statistics alone never tell the full story. Brady has been without Chris Godwin, Julio Jones and starting left tackle Donovan Smith for two games now -- and the Bucs didn't have Mike Evans in Week 3 because of a suspension. Give him some receivers back -- Evans and Jones return this week -- and give them all some time to mesh and they should hit their stride if they can avoid more injuries. -- Jenna Laine

Week 3 ranking: 11

Team QBR: 45.9

QBR rank: 19th

Kirk Cousins is clearly still adjusting to the Vikings' scheme under new coach Kevin O'Connell. Most notably, Cousins threw three interceptions in the Week 2 loss to the Eagles. "It's not where I want it to be," the quarterback said of the team's comfort level on offense. But Cousins is not a stranger to slow starts since signing with the Vikings in 2018; his current 45.9 Total QBR is higher than it was in Weeks 1-3 of 2019 (35.5) and 2020 (31.2). -- Kevin Seifert

Week 3 ranking: 15

Team QBR: 47.1

QBR rank: 16th

Joe Burrow is finding his way. The Bengals quarterback easily had his best week of the 2022 season in the Week 3 win over the Jets, when he completed 63.9% of his passes for 275 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. He had very good pocket feel and steered the offense in a game the Bengals desperately needed to win. After an emergency appendectomy at the start of training camp, Burrow's 46.3 QBR is lower than it was last season (60.2). But his latest performance suggests things could be trending upward after a slow start to the season. -- Ben Baby

Week 3 ranking: 17

Team QBR: 62.6

QBR rank: 8th

Through three games, Jacoby Brissett is probably the biggest surprise on the Browns, and maybe one of the biggest surprise performers in the NFL. He ranks ninth in QBR (62.6), ahead of Justin Herbert, Matthew Stafford and Aaron Rodgers, among others. He has completed 66.3% of his passes and thrown four touchdowns with only one interception. The running game has been prolific, but Cleveland ranks fifth in offensive efficiency because of its quarterback as well. If Brissett can maintain this level of play, the Browns should be firmly in the playoff mix once Deshaun Watson returns from suspension in Week 13. -- Jake Trotter

Lamar Jackson, Tua Tagovailoa and Tom Brady ESPN

Week 3 ranking: 13

Team QBR: 45.1

QBR rank: 21st

The Broncos are 2-1, so that's good news. And Russell Wilson has pushed them through some important late-game drives in the two wins -- also good news. But overall Wilson and the Broncos' offense is a work in need of far more progress. He has looked a little out of sorts at times in the new scheme as he and coach Nathaniel Hackett try to find a balance in getting Wilson to move the ball out quickly and yet not taking away his ability to make plays off schedule. He has a 59.4% completion rate and two touchdown passes. But at key moments he has moved the ball, and there is optimism that more big plays are on the way. -- Jeff Legwold

Week 3 ranking: 24

Team QBR: 71.6

QBR rank: 6th

Trevor Lawrence looks like a No. 1 overall pick. After a rough start in the opener against Washington he has posted the second- and third-highest rated games of his career in routs of the Colts and Chargers. He's sixth in the NFL in Total QBR (72.9) and seventh in completion percentage (69.4). Most importantly, he's not turning the ball over (just one interception). He has flourished under head coach Doug Pederson after a lost season with Urban Meyer. -- Michael DiRocco

Week 3 ranking: 10

Team QBR: 37.0

QBR rank: 26th

It would be hard to judge Jimmy Garoppolo off one game if that game didn't look so much like so many others he has started with the 49ers over the years. Which is to say Garoppolo is mostly solid but still prone to game-changing mistakes that contribute to frustrating losses. He had a costly fumble and an interception as the Niners tried to come from behind against the Broncos on Sunday night and fell a point short. There's a reacclimation process that must take place after he didn't participate in the offseason or training camp and returned from right shoulder surgery, but the 49ers don't have much time to wait for that to happen. -- Nick Wagoner

Preseason ranking: 6

Team QBR: 60.8

QBR rank: 9th

The Chargers are 1-2 and in their losses, the performance of quarterback Justin Herbert has been somewhat uneven. He has without question had several "wow" moments -- including a 35-yard pass to receiver DeAndre Carter late in the defeat to the Chiefs -- but he's also had a few costly ones. In Kansas City, Herbert threw an interception that was returned 99 yards for a touchdown, putting the Chiefs ahead, and despite a gutsy decision to play against the Jaguars with fractured rib cartilage, Herbert completed only 56% of his passes, threw an interception and lost a sack fumble in a lopsided loss. -- Lindsey Thiry

Week 3 ranking: 21

Team QBR: 58.0

QBR rank: 10th

Dak Prescott has played only three-plus quarters after fracturing his right thumb in the season opener against Tampa Bay, and it wasn't a productive three-plus quarters. But he could be back as soon as this week (though likely it will be at least one more), which will benefit the offense. Cooper Rush has done what you want out of a backup quarterback. He led the Cowboys to two wins -- vs. Cincinnati and at the NFC East rival Giants. In three weeks, he has thrown for 514 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. But this is Prescott's job as soon as he is healthy. -- Todd Archer

Week 3 ranking: 19

Team QBR: 33.9

QBR rank: 28th

Daniel Jones has had his good and bad moments in the first few weeks of the season. Most of his top plays have come with his legs, such as the fourth-and-1 run late in the fourth quarter in Tennessee and the game-icing 11-yard scramble against the Panthers. Still, Jones hasn't blown anyone away (he had fewer than 200 yards passing in all three games), which is going to be difficult to change if he continues to get pressured at a high rate. -- Jordan Raanan

Week 3 ranking: 22

Team QBR: 45.4

QBR rank: 20th

Ryan Tannehill started the season with a good enough effort that should have led to a win over the Giants. He delivered passes to nine different receivers combining for 266 yards on 20 completions and two touchdowns, but the defense faltered in the second half of the 21-20 loss. Week 2 against the Bills was a disaster for the whole team resulting in a 41-7 drubbing. Tannehill got back on course the following week against the Raiders by completing 19 of 27 passes for 264 yards and a touchdown. At this point, Tannehill is playing like a mid-level starter who isn't being asked to individually elevate the passing game. -- Turron Davenport

Week 3 ranking: 14

Team QBR: 47.9

QBR rank: 15th

As goes Kyler Murray, so go the Cardinals. He only has 68 rushing yards in three games this season, which is why, in large part, the Cardinals' record is 1-2. From a throwing standpoint he's playing like his typical self. But as a runner, Murray isn't using his legs like he can, and to win the Cardinals need Murray to run. -- Josh Weinfuss

Week 3 ranking: 25

Team QBR: 38.8

QBR rank: 25th

Matt Ryan is finding himself in a familiar situation, one reminiscent of his recent seasons with the Falcons: Shaky offensive line play and unproven passing targets are limiting his effectiveness. As a result of the heavy pass rush, Ryan is struggling with protecting the football. He has already fumbled seven times. But the veteran has showed composure when needed, like on the 43rd game-winning drive of his career Sunday versus the Chiefs, when he completed 8 of 10 pass attempts. -- Stephen Holder

Week 3 ranking: 12

Team QBR: 44.5

QBR rank: 22nd

Jameis Winston is struggling. There's no denying that Winston is gutting things out right now as his list of injuries piles up. Winston hasn't been healthy since he tore an ACL last Halloween, and he is dealing with right ankle and back issues too. The offensive problems can't all be pinned on Winston since the Saints are struggling to maintain consistency in every area, but the spotlight will remain on him as long as he's on the injury report if his play doesn't improve. -- Katherine Terrell

Week 3 ranking: 28

Team QBR: 23.0

QBR rank: 31st

Justin Fields' early-season struggles were magnified in the Bears' 23-20 win over the Houston Texans, as the second-year quarterback called his performance "trash" after completing 8 of 17 pass attempts for 106 yards, zero touchdowns and two interceptions. Chicago's offense hasn't been able to get its passing attack going, and much of that has to do with Fields missing wide-open throws, sailing balls past his receivers and generally appearing uncomfortable in the pocket. The Bears are trying to get a read on whether Fields is the answer at quarterback beyond this season, but it's tough to evaluate him when he has only attempted 45 passes through three weeks. -- Courtney Cronin

Week 3 ranking: 16

Team QBR: 35.9

QBR rank: 27th

Mac Jones is hurting. Everything took a back seat to his physical condition when he hopped off the field on his final offensive play in the loss Sunday to the Ravens, going directly to the locker room for evaluation. Jones is dealing with what doctors have diagnosed as a severe high ankle sprain that would cause many to have surgery and miss multiple weeks, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Jones is also hurting on the stat sheet. He threw three interceptions Sunday, upping his total for the season to five. He didn't throw his fifth interception until the fifth game of the season last year. -- Mike Reiss

Week 3 ranking: 18

Team QBR: 44.0

QBR rank: 23rd

The honeymoon period -- if there ever was one -- for Mitch Trubisky is over. Trubisky is averaging 5.5 yards per attempt, the worst of any quarterback who has played three full games this season. He hasn't been aggressive enough in his downfield throws and the offense lacks rhythm. But it falls on more than just Trubisky, and many of the offensive issues are also rooted in the playcalling and the work-in-progress offensive line. There was at least one sign of life for an otherwise disappointing offensive start: Trubisky completed 9-of-13 for 109 yards, including a 36-yard toss to rookie George Pickens, in the first half of the Thursday loss to the Browns. -- Brooke Pryor

Week 3 ranking: 20

Team QBR: 63.7

QBR rank: 7th

Jared Goff has only one victory to show for it in three games, but he has appeared much more comfortable in his second season with the Lions under new offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. With more talent around him, Goff helped the Lions reach an NFL record with a touchdown in 11 straight quarters -- the most to begin a season in league history. The team still must find a way to close games, but Goff certainly isn't the problem as he's playing much better football than he did last year. -- Eric Woodyard

Week 3 ranking: 26

Team QBR: 39.9

QBR rank: 24th

Through two games, Carson Wentz had thrown seven touchdowns to three interceptions and ranked 14th in total QBR. But taking the third game into account, it's been the full Wentz experience -- and he has dropped to 24th in QBR. He has moments when he and the offense look excellent, and he has helped the Commanders use every inch of the field because of his arm. But he also holds the ball too long at times and needs to take care of it in the pocket. Wentz is an upgrade for the team and that hasn't changed. He has the skill and the talent around him to be effective all year, but the protection will be a concern and his pocket awareness will be challenged. -- John Keim

Week 3 ranking: 27

Team QBR: 54.5

QBR rank: 12th

Geno Smith has been good. And better than most observers expected out of a longtime backup who hadn't entered a season as a starter since 2014. Smith ranks 10th in Total QBR (62.3) and is leading the NFL in completion rate by a wide margin (77.5%). He ranks 22nd in air yards per attempt (6.86), indicating how much of Seattle's passing game has been short and intermediate throws. But Smith had some success down the field in the loss to the Falcons on Sunday that dropped the Seahawks to 1-2. His next step will be leading a game-winning drive, something he couldn't do against Atlanta or in the three chances he had while filling in for Russell Wilson last season. -- Brady Henderson

Week 3 ranking: 32

Team QBR: 55.8

QBR rank: 11th

Marcus Mariota has been fine. He has completed 63.3% of his passes -- that would be the second-best in a season of his career -- with a QBR of 55.9. He is throwing for a career-best 8.1 yards per attempt, which has been aided by head coach Arthur Smith's playcalling. The concern? Some of his decisions and errors at critical times, including a red zone fumble and a bad center/quarterback exchange in the second half against the Saints in Week 1, leading to a loss, and a quarterback/running back exchange Sunday that was absolved somewhat by the win. But those mistakes have clouded an otherwise pretty good return to starting for Mariota and need to be remedied if he's going to keep the job long term. -- Michael Rothstein

Week 3 ranking: 30

Team QBR: 18.8

QBR rank: 32nd

Baker Mayfield has been subpar. That's putting it kindly because he is putting up career-worst numbers. He ranks 32nd in the league in Total QBR (19.5), 31st in completion percentage (51.8), 28th in passing yards (550), 25th in touchdown passes (3, including a 67-yarder caught behind the line of scrimmage) and 25th in passer rating (80.8). And this doesn't take into account five fumbles (all recovered) and almost a dozen passes batted down at the line of scrimmage. -- David Newton

Week 3 ranking: 23

Team QBR: 47.0

QBR rank: 17th

Derek Carr is the most polarizing player in franchise history and while the Raiders' unexpected 0-3 start is not entirely his fault, we all know quarterbacks get too much credit when things are going well and too much blame when things are going wrong. That said, he is off to an uneven beginning under new coach Josh McDaniels, as Carr has often had a slow start under a new playcaller. Small sample size, obviously, but his passer rating (85.1) and completion rate (60.8%) are both the lowest for him in a season since his rookie year. -- Paul Gutierrez

Week 3 ranking: 29

Team QBR: 29.1

QBR rank: 30th

Zach Wilson (right knee) missed the first three games, but there's a good chance he returns to the lineup this week. He hasn't played since the first preseason game, so there's bound to be rust. After an underwhelming rookie year, much is expected of the 2021 second overall pick. Wilson's development, more than wins and losses, will determine whether the season is a success or failure. Patience is key. He should be evaluated on how he progresses over the final 14 games. Part of that is being able to stay healthy; durability has become an issue for him. Veteran Joe Flacco has filled in for Wilson throwing for 901 yards, 5 touchdowns and 3 interceptions in the three games. -- Rich Cimini

Week 3 ranking: 31

Team QBR: 29.1

QBR rank: 29th

Davis Mills has regressed through the first three weeks of the season. He is completing 57.9% of his passes, third-worst in the NFL among starting quarterbacks. Last year he completed 66%. His biggest issue is third downs, on which he is netting 47% of his passes, fourth-worst in the NFL. And when the team has needed Mills the most, he hasn't produced late in games, as the Texans' offense has scored zero points in the final quarter. -- DJ Bien-Aime