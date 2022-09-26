Mac Jones goes down injured late in the Patriots' loss to the Ravens. (0:25)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones, who suffered a high left ankle sprain in Sunday's 37-26 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, deflected questions on his timetable for recovery on Monday.

In a videoconference with reporters from the Patriots' facility, Jones repeated the words "day by day" or "day to day" nine times.

"I'm just going to take it day by day, get my treatment and do what I do. Just see how I feel," he said. "If you have any more of those type questions, talk to Coach [Bill] Belichick. I think he likes those questions."

Jones, who was in considerable pain as he hopped off the field Sunday, laughed and flashed a smile as he delivered the line about Belichick, who notoriously disdains addressing injuries with reporters.

The Patriots (1-2) visit the Green Bay Packers (2-1) on Sunday, and Belichick said early Monday that he wouldn't speculate if Jones might be placed on injured reserve.

Jones echoed those thoughts, saying: "A lot of times you don't really know exactly what happens. You just have to get your treatment, and hopefully you feel better the next day, and you grow from there. ... I'm just waiting on the time here, just kind of letting it play out, seeing how I feel. Honestly, I'm just trying to make it to tomorrow and get my rehab going."

Veteran Brian Hoyer is the Patriots' top backup, and fourth-round draft pick Bailey Zappe of Western Kentucky has been the No. 3 option.

Longtime captain Matthew Slater was asked Monday how the Patriots might respond if they are without Jones.

"I hope we don't have to find that out, but I do believe we'll respond the right way," he said. "We're very early in our season, and if we don't handle it the right way, this thing could spiral away from us."

Hoyer has lost 11 consecutive starts, which is the longest active streak in the NFL.

Meanwhile, the Packers have won 14 straight regular-season home games, which is the longest active streak in the NFL.