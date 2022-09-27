Peyton Manning has some fun at Eli's expense by teasing him about his "Chad Powers" alter ego. (0:42)

The Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants are facing off on Monday Night Football for the final act of Week 3's NFL action. Moreover, it means the ManningCast is back after Peyton and Eli took a break last week.

Giants running back Saquon Barkley was a guest on Week 1's episode and opened up about watching Serena Williams' final match at the US Open.

This matchup will be particularly personal for Eli as he watches his former squad in primetime for the first time this season. In his career as New York's starting quarterback, he went 13-17 against the Cowboys.

Here are some of the best ManningCast moments from Peyton, Eli, Jimmy Johnson, Pat McAfee and Tracy Morgan:

Take the timeout

In Week 1, Peyton called 62 timeouts before the Broncos called one. He was at it again this week and Eli pointed out Peyton's penchant for clock management.

"What do you think your most said word on this telecast has ever been, Peyton? I'd say timeout." - @EliManning pic.twitter.com/fV1HdWDpNz — Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) September 27, 2022

Punters are people, too

Denver Broncos punter Corliss Waitman launched 10 punts for 476 total yards against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Eli joked that his contract should rival Russell Wilson's.

"They should've paid that punter $235 million instead of Russell [Wilson]." @EliManning went there 😅 pic.twitter.com/ridC2MdRji — ESPN (@espn) September 27, 2022

How 'bout dem Cowboys?"

Former Cowboys head coach Jimmy Johnson revealed that he wishes he trademarked the signature phrase.

Is it too late to ™️ this @JimmyJohnson? pic.twitter.com/PpOHUsshMp — Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) September 27, 2022

"Think fast, run fast"

Peyton and Eli chatted about "Chad Powers'" tryout for the Penn State Nittany Lions before welcoming their first guest.

