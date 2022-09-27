Giants WR Sterling Shepard leaves the game on a cart after suffering an injury vs. the Cowboys in Week 3. (0:16)

New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard suffered a torn ACL in his left knee in Monday night's game against the Dallas Cowboys, coach Brian Daboll said Tuesday.

The noncontact injury happened in the final minutes of New York's 23-16 loss to Dallas.

Shepard, who was cleared to practice late this summer after tearing his left Achilles last December, leads the Giants with 154 receiving yards through three games. He has also played the most snaps (157) of all the team's receivers.

The injury occurred on the Giants' final offensive play Monday night, when Shepard was jogging near the right sideline. He limped onto the cart and players from both teams came over to offer words of encouragement.

The veteran receiver took a pay cut this offseason to remain in the area and with the Giants. This is the latest blow to a career that has veered off track in recent years.

This will be the fourth straight year he has missed at least four games because of injuries. He's dealt with Achilles, quad, hamstring, toe and concussion injuries in the past few years. Now, it's his knee.

But Shepard was able to get back from the Achilles injury in just over eight months. He looked good at practice late this summer and returned to game action for the season opener against Tennessee on Sept. 11. He caught a 65-yard touchdown in that contest.

Shepard has 362 career catches for 4,038 yards and 22 touchdowns.