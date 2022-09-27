CeeDee Lamb hauls in an outstanding one-handed grab in the back corner of the end zone to give the Cowboys a 20-13 lead. (0:31)

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb made an incredible, leaping, one-handed touchdown catch to help give the Cowboys a 23-16 win over the New York Giants on Monday Night Football.

After landing with the score, Lamb tumbled and rolled into photographer Kathryn Riley on the sideline, knocking her down. With the football still in his hands, Lamb, who had eight catches for 87 yards, checked on Riley before going to celebrate the touchdown with his teammates.

"[Lamb] just asked if I was OK and offered to help me up, and I told him that I was fine," Riley told ESPN. "Truthfully I was embarrassed.

"Luckily I'm OK and the gear is OK."

Riley is a freelance photographer who, according to her website, has worked with the NFL, USGA, NASCAR and Boston Red Sox, among others. She recently shot last year's AFC title game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs as well as Super Bowl LVI.

After the game, Riley showed the photo she took of the play.

absolutely nailed the shot 😤😤😤 pic.twitter.com/rOA0qgwBaq — kathryn riley (@k__h__r) September 27, 2022

That was the first time Riley had been knocked down shooting a football game, but not her first painful moment on the job.

"I took a direct foul line drive to the ribs last baseball season, and then a lacrosse shot to the chest at the 2018 men's NCAA championships," Riley said. "... They were both painful in their own special way."