A familiar face took over the Chicago Bears Twitter account Tuesday night. Pro Football Hall of Famer and former Bears linebacker Dick Butkus went on a tweeting spree that is pure gold.

The Bears legend made the most of his time with the keys to the team's account. What started as a simple "hello" tweet turned into polls, videos and "accidental" pictures being posted to the Bears' 1.9 million followers.

In one of the videos Butkus posted, he talks about his favorite game, which was against the San Francisco 49ers on Dec. 12, 1965. That was the day his teammate and future Hall of Famer Gale Sayers scored an NFL record-tying six touchdowns at a muddy Wrigley Field. He also found head coach Matt Eberflus and snapped a picture with him.

Butkus is no stranger to Twitter. He joined the platform in September 2020 and has over 203K followers. He often tweets his support for the Bears and the Illinois Fighting Illini, his alma mater.

Butkus played for the Bears from 1965 to 1973, finishing his career with 1,020 tackles and 22 interceptions. He was named to the All-NFL first team six times in his career and made eight consecutive Pro Bowl appearances. He was elected to the Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility in 1979.

Here are some more highlights from Butkus' night on Bears Twitter:

