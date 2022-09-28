New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston said he intends to start Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings in London.

"That's my plan," he said.

Winston said the team held him out of practice at the London Irish Facility on Wednesday but he'll be back for Thursday's practice. He had a "did not practice" designation on Wednesday after being listed as limited in Week 2 and Week 3 due to back and ankle injuries.

"Really it's more just trying to rest and trying to make sure it's healthy," Saints coach Dennis Allen told reporters after practice.

Backup quarterback Andy Dalton took the snaps in Winston's place like he did in the preseason when Winston had a foot sprain.

Taysom Hill, who switched to tight end this season after primarily playing quarterback last season, was taking the backup snaps. Allen said there has been a plan since the preseason to get him snaps at quarterback in practice, but injuries changed that. Hill did not practice last week with a rib injury.

"Not really," Allen said, when asked whether it was related to Winston's injury. "Again, that was part of the plan from the beginning, and certainly he had some injuries in training camp that kind of limited the amount we were able to move him back and forth between rooms."

Wide receiver Michael Thomas did not practice on Wednesday with a foot injury and wide receiver Jarvis Landry did not practice with an ankle injury. Wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith (concussion) practiced in a limited capacity. All three left Sunday's loss to the Panthers early with injuries.