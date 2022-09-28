Jeff Darlington provides the latest on Myles Garrett's injuries following his car accident on Monday after practice. (0:53)

BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns aren't ruling out Myles Garrett from playing Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons despite the injuries he suffered in a one-car crash Monday.

The Browns' star pass-rusher suffered a shoulder sprain and a biceps strain as well as cuts and bruises after his vehicle went off the side of the road and flipped over before coming to a rest.

Garrett was at home resting Wednesday, but Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said that Garrett is expected to be back in the Browns' training facility Thursday morning.

"Very, very grateful that he's OK," coach Kevin Stefanski said before Wednesday's practice.

Garrett, 26, was released from a Cleveland-area hospital later Monday night after the crash. The Browns said that Garrett has already cleared concussion protocol.

"I wouldn't be surprised if he played, I know he probably wants to," safety John Johnson III said. "Personally, I think he should take the week off, take it easy."

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Garrett crashed his 2021 Porsche near Wadsworth, Ohio. A female passenger who was also in the vehicle was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Highway patrol has said that impairment by drugs or alcohol was not suspected and that Garrett and the woman were both wearing seat belts. The crash remains under investigation.

Body cam footage provided to ESPN by the Medina County Sheriff's Office showed first responders tending to Garrett shortly after the crash.

First responders are seen examining both of Garrett's arms while he sits on the grass. Eventually, they help Garrett off the ground and walk slowly with him to a nearby ambulance. The female passenger is seen lying down while another responder examines her.

"He's doing OK," Stefanski said of Garrett. "I'm grateful that he's OK and well see him tomorrow."