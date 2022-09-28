COSTA MESA, Calif. -- Los Angeles Chargers edge rusher Joey Bosa will be placed on injured reserve, coach Brandon Staley said Wednesday.

Bosa suffered a groin tear in the first quarter of last Sunday's 38-10 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The four-time Pro Bowl pass rusher will undergo surgery, but Staley said it is anticipated that he will return this season.

"It's going to be a ways, but we expect him to come back," Staley said. "He's optimistic and ready to attack it. He's in a really good frame of mind. It's never easy when you have an injury like that."

In Bosa's absence, second-year pro Chris Rumph II and veteran linebacker Kyle Van Noy are expected to step in. The Bolts also claimed outside linebacker Derrek Tuszka off waivers to provide depth.

Left tackle Rashawn Slater also will be placed on injured reserve, said Staley, who confirmed earlier this week that the second-year pro tore his left biceps tendon in the loss to the Jaguars.

Bosa, a four-time Pro Bowl selection, has 1.5 sacks in three games this season. He has 59.5 sacks in seven seasons.