        <
        >

          Arizona Cardinals QB Colt McCoy pays off Texas Tech Red Raiders-Texas Longhorns bet

          play
          Texas Tech fans storm field after winning FG in OT vs. Texas (1:02)

          Trey Wolff kicks the winning field goal in overtime to lift Texas Tech past Texas. (1:02)

          7:10 PM ET
          • Josh WeinfussESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Covered the Cardinals since 2012
            • Graduate of Indiana University
            • Member of Pro Football Writers of America
            Follow on Twitter

          TEMPE, Ariz. -- Colt McCoy paid his debt Tuesday.

          Three days after his Texas Longhorns lost to the Texas Tech Red Raiders -- the alma mater of his head coach, Kliff Kingsbury -- the Arizona Cardinals' backup quarterback had to wear a Texas Tech hat, shirt and shorts.

          But it wasn't Kingsbury's bet.

          "No, no, I wouldn't do that to him," the former Red Raiders coach said. "I wasn't gonna make that bet because I'm not wearing that burnt orange s---, I can assure you."

          The Red Raiders beat then-ranked No. 22 Texas, 37-34, in overtime Saturday, the first time Texas Tech beat its in-state rivals at home since 2008.

          McCoy, who played for Texas from 2005 to 2009, is the only Longhorn on the Cardinals. In addition to Kingsbury, Arizona has two other Texas Tech products: wide receiver Antoine Wesley and assistant coach Kenny Bell.

          But Kingsbury didn't reach out to McCoy, who's currently on injured reserve with a calf sprain after the upset.

          "He's hurt," Kingsbury said. "You can see his face. He looks like his dog died, man. I don't rub it in.

          "He's like Mr. Texas. Like that is the guy in the state of Texas. So, I wouldn't do him like that."