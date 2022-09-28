TEMPE, Ariz. -- Colt McCoy paid his debt Tuesday.

Three days after his Texas Longhorns lost to the Texas Tech Red Raiders -- the alma mater of his head coach, Kliff Kingsbury -- the Arizona Cardinals' backup quarterback had to wear a Texas Tech hat, shirt and shorts.

Did you know Texas Tech beat Texas on Saturday?



Former Longhorns QB @ColtMcCoy does.



And today is decked out in Red Raiders garb to the delight of WR Atoine Wesley, HC Kliff Kingsbury & asst coach Kenny Bell pic.twitter.com/CEM8JtTBR7 — Mark Dalton (@CardsMarkD) September 27, 2022

But it wasn't Kingsbury's bet.

"No, no, I wouldn't do that to him," the former Red Raiders coach said. "I wasn't gonna make that bet because I'm not wearing that burnt orange s---, I can assure you."

The Red Raiders beat then-ranked No. 22 Texas, 37-34, in overtime Saturday, the first time Texas Tech beat its in-state rivals at home since 2008.

McCoy, who played for Texas from 2005 to 2009, is the only Longhorn on the Cardinals. In addition to Kingsbury, Arizona has two other Texas Tech products: wide receiver Antoine Wesley and assistant coach Kenny Bell.

But Kingsbury didn't reach out to McCoy, who's currently on injured reserve with a calf sprain after the upset.

"He's hurt," Kingsbury said. "You can see his face. He looks like his dog died, man. I don't rub it in.

"He's like Mr. Texas. Like that is the guy in the state of Texas. So, I wouldn't do him like that."