Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has made positive strides throughout the week and is expected to play against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night, a source told ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques.

Miami's Terron Armstead, Xavien Howard and Jaylen Waddle are all expected to be available against the Bengals after being listed as questionable, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Tagovailoa briefly left Sunday's win over the Buffalo Bills and was evaluated for a concussion after hitting the back of his head on the ground during the second quarter. He stumbled while trying to jog back to the huddle after the play, prompting the Dolphins to evaluate him for a concussion on the sideline and ultimately in the locker room.

Tagovailoa said he passed the league-mandated concussion protocol at halftime and was allowed to return to the game. He was not placed in the concussion protocol.

The decision was made Thursday morning that Tagovailoa is good to go barring any setbacks, the source said.

Tagovailoa is the NFL's second-leading passer this season and ranks second in yards per attempts and first in QBR. He finished Sunday's game with 186 passing yards and a touchdown on 13-of-17 passing.

