Jeff Darlington provides the latest on Myles Garrett's injuries following his car accident on Monday after practice. (0:53)

BEREA, Ohio -- Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was issued a citation for "failure to control his motor vehicle" in the wake of Monday's single car-crash, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said in a release to ESPN.

Garrett also was traveling at an "unsafe speed for the type of roadway" he was on, which contributed to the accident, the highway patrol said. According to the crash report released to ESPN, Garrett was driving 65 mph on a road with a 45-mph speed limit.

The star pass rusher suffered a shoulder sprain and a biceps strain as well as cuts and bruises after his vehicle went off the side of the road and flipped over before coming to a rest. Garrett was at home resting Wednesday, but Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said he expected the three-time Pro Bowler to be back at the team's training facility Thursday morning.

Stefanski also has not ruled Garrett out from playing Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.

Garrett, 26, was released from an Akron, Ohio, hospital Monday night after the crash and has cleared concussion protocol, according to the team.

According to the highway patrol, Garrett crashed his 2021 Porsche near Wadsworth, Ohio, striking a ditch after leaving the road. He then hit a fire hydrant before overturning several times prior to his vehicle coming to a rest. A female passenger who was in the vehicle also was taken to the hospital with what were described as minor injuries.

Highway patrol reiterated that impairment by drugs or alcohol is not suspected and that Garrett and the woman both were wearing seat belts.