New Orlean Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (back/ankle) and wide receiver Michael Thomas (foot) missed their second straight practice this week in London, while Jarvis Landry returned to practice after missing Wednesday.

Winston and Saints coach Dennis Allen both anticipated Winston would practice Thursday, he was not in attendance again, leaving Andy Dalton and Taysom Hill to take the first-team and second-team snaps for the second straight day.

Allen does not typically address the media on Thursdays, but Saints offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael spoke to the media, declining to elaborate on Winston's status for Sunday's game against the Vikings.

"There's a plan in place; obviously the head coach and trainers have a plan in place, but that decision will be made and when it is. I'll let Dennis make those calls," Carmichael said.

The Saints signed Dalton to a one-year deal in the spring after playing four different quarterbacks last year due to injuries and COVID-19.

Dalton also has experience playing in London. Dalton played in two games there as a Bengals starter, completing 27-of-42 passes for 284 yards, an interception, a passing touchdown and a rushing touchdown in a 27-27 overtime tie against the Commanders.

He went 32-of-52 for 329 yards and a touchdown in a 24-10 loss to the Rams in London with the Bengals in 2019.

"A ton of confidence in him -- that's why he's here," Carmichael said. "He's smart, he gets in and out of the huddle, he knows what we're doing, he knows what the plan is. A lot of confidence in Andy."