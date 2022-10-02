Week 4 of the NFL season continues Sunday after a thrilling opening matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints.

The annual London game proved to be one of the most thrilling in recent memory, as the Vikings and Saints traded scores in the fourth quarter, with neither team able to put the other one away. The Saints were lined up for a 61-yard field goal to send things into overtime -- after kicker Wil Lutz had made a 60-yarder to tie things up earlier -- but the kick was just short, double-doinking off an upright and the crossbar to give the Vikings a 28-25 victory.

It looks like Adam Thielen's game-time cleats inspired the Vikings in some way, as he rocked "Ted Lasso"-themed fits with "Believe" written on the side. Unfortunately for Lamar Jackson, his incredible pregame drip didn't do the same for the Baltimore Ravens against the Buffalo Bills. Aaron Rodgers went with a more casual look for the Green Bay Packers against the New England Patriots.

Here's a look at some of the top fits ahead of Sunday's games:

Week 4's afternoon games

Boobie Miles Fit 🔥 pic.twitter.com/XPQDA4bvzl — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) October 2, 2022

▪️Quis came through with a look ▫️ pic.twitter.com/iILxrbnwH0 — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) October 2, 2022

Sweater weather confirmed ✅ — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) October 2, 2022

PS2 in the building 🎮 pic.twitter.com/Lh6C3KbsXd — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) October 2, 2022

Week 4's early games

Back at the Bank ‼️ pic.twitter.com/DchPenyxNk — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 2, 2022

Rain or shine 💧 pic.twitter.com/MJjUPxa2h9 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 2, 2022

Ultra Instinct Goku or Baryon Mode Naruto?



Who you got? pic.twitter.com/fEHO7xeASY — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) October 2, 2022

I walk the line pic.twitter.com/L8zKFcVmf2 — Detroit Lions (@Lions) October 2, 2022

Lookin at my Gucci it's about that time pic.twitter.com/H2JLpHXyNG — Detroit Lions (@Lions) October 2, 2022

C U when you get there pic.twitter.com/kCaqh0Coyv — Detroit Lions (@Lions) October 2, 2022

howdy ya do pic.twitter.com/RnEnRUCFy1 — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) October 2, 2022

Finally fall, now we can really start dressin' pic.twitter.com/RFooq0k066 — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) October 2, 2022

Let's get to it 😁 pic.twitter.com/W7EqFpccNv — New York Giants (@Giants) October 2, 2022

Thursday Night Football