Week 4 of the NFL season continues Sunday after a thrilling opening matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints.
The annual London game proved to be one of the most thrilling in recent memory, as the Vikings and Saints traded scores in the fourth quarter, with neither team able to put the other one away. The Saints were lined up for a 61-yard field goal to send things into overtime -- after kicker Wil Lutz had made a 60-yarder to tie things up earlier -- but the kick was just short, double-doinking off an upright and the crossbar to give the Vikings a 28-25 victory.
It looks like Adam Thielen's game-time cleats inspired the Vikings in some way, as he rocked "Ted Lasso"-themed fits with "Believe" written on the side. Unfortunately for Lamar Jackson, his incredible pregame drip didn't do the same for the Baltimore Ravens against the Buffalo Bills. Aaron Rodgers went with a more casual look for the Green Bay Packers against the New England Patriots.
Here's a look at some of the top fits ahead of Sunday's games:
Week 4's afternoon games
QB1 has arrived at @LambeauField #NEvsGB | #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/Asuxotq7uE— Green Bay Packers (@packers) October 2, 2022
Happy fall y'all 🍂😎@rcobb18 | #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/6id5ftkn7p— Green Bay Packers (@packers) October 2, 2022
Lambeau looks.— New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 2, 2022
📸: https://t.co/YQAfnPyJkV
Probably listening to DOUBS-step. 🎧🎵@RomeoDoubs | #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/gJj4XYEPrG— Green Bay Packers (@packers) October 2, 2022
Stepping in style 🙌@_SmashAmos31 | #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/7WwjiDrzQW— Green Bay Packers (@packers) October 2, 2022
Boobie Miles Fit 🔥 pic.twitter.com/XPQDA4bvzl— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) October 2, 2022
Aiiiiiir Hollywood 💦@Primetime_jet x #BirdCityFootball pic.twitter.com/IKk9WiLvF8— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) October 2, 2022
Big 5️⃣1️⃣ on him#KeepPounding pic.twitter.com/AWkjfeAZhh— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) October 2, 2022
▪️Quis came through with a look ▫️ pic.twitter.com/iILxrbnwH0— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) October 2, 2022
Sweater weather confirmed ✅— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) October 2, 2022
In enemy territory. pic.twitter.com/Z4NYFyDznt— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) October 2, 2022
✌️@jerryjeudy ✌️ pic.twitter.com/4s8dyDved9— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) October 2, 2022
PS2 in the building 🎮 pic.twitter.com/Lh6C3KbsXd— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) October 2, 2022
Gameday, babyyyyy!@RandyGregory_4 x #DENvsLV pic.twitter.com/iNrCxjcR4F— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) October 2, 2022
🐐👕@CrosbyMaxx | #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/emOkT3JUEx— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) October 2, 2022
Business casual 😎#DENvsLV | #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/jH2juFE45E— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) October 2, 2022
Week 4's early games
Believe. pic.twitter.com/FpWdhmmoCy— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) October 2, 2022
Euro steppin' into @SpursStadium #Saints pic.twitter.com/xumaz8BhUX— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 2, 2022
When in London 🇬🇧#Saints pic.twitter.com/jgkRclAe5d— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 2, 2022
Andy ⚜️#SaintsInLondon pic.twitter.com/8q7mTy55Kg— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 2, 2022
Ya know @camjordan94 would come ready ⚜️#SaintsInLondon pic.twitter.com/ruAG809Kmj— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 2, 2022
Gameday ready ❌#CLEvsATL || #DirtyBirds pic.twitter.com/e6j3z9qHjN— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) October 2, 2022
We're here.#BUFvsBAL | #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/KhEX1fdNuI— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) October 2, 2022
In the zone. 💯#BUFvsBAL | #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/9j74hIteZv— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) October 2, 2022
Gameday at the Bank 😁@Lj_era8 pic.twitter.com/28iJ0Xr5Po— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 2, 2022
Back at the Bank ‼️ pic.twitter.com/DchPenyxNk— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 2, 2022
Rain or shine 💧 pic.twitter.com/MJjUPxa2h9— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 2, 2022
👌#WASvsDAL | @blockchain pic.twitter.com/6z3mnNU4Ap— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) October 2, 2022
We here 📌 @ATTStadium #WASvsDAL | @blockchain pic.twitter.com/05dXla19B0— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) October 2, 2022
Ultra Instinct Goku or Baryon Mode Naruto?— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) October 2, 2022
Who you got? pic.twitter.com/fEHO7xeASY
.@GenoSmith3 on the way ➡️ pic.twitter.com/f0TRAsFeLW— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) October 2, 2022
I walk the line pic.twitter.com/L8zKFcVmf2— Detroit Lions (@Lions) October 2, 2022
Lookin at my Gucci it's about that time pic.twitter.com/H2JLpHXyNG— Detroit Lions (@Lions) October 2, 2022
C U when you get there pic.twitter.com/kCaqh0Coyv— Detroit Lions (@Lions) October 2, 2022
howdy ya do pic.twitter.com/RnEnRUCFy1— Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) October 2, 2022
Leather Laremy 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Nd7GnwY0LC— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) October 2, 2022
Finally fall, now we can really start dressin' pic.twitter.com/RFooq0k066— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) October 2, 2022
He gets it.— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) October 2, 2022
🗣 @blockayyy pic.twitter.com/6i4xP62OQl
📍 Indianapolis #TENvsIND pic.twitter.com/RPHhAtaIco— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) October 2, 2022
Reporting for duty 💼 #TENvsIND pic.twitter.com/2DJ6siPvCP— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) October 2, 2022
Came thru drippin' 💧 pic.twitter.com/FwRwptnCV5— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) October 2, 2022
Squad rollin' up pic.twitter.com/iIfzR3dBHY— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) October 2, 2022
📍 Enemy territory pic.twitter.com/SxxR4nRZ9X— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) October 2, 2022
Let's get to it 😁 pic.twitter.com/W7EqFpccNv— New York Giants (@Giants) October 2, 2022
A little rain can't stop our shine.#JAXvsPHI | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/h0wraZO9YN— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) October 2, 2022
You know what time it is.#JAXvsPHI | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/FKozj3bPoA— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 2, 2022
Roxborough❤️ pic.twitter.com/iyydhOcYeI— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 2, 2022
.@Jeremy_Ruckert1 with the @TheJudge44 jersey 🔥 pic.twitter.com/8znE7HVHjk— New York Jets (@nyjets) October 2, 2022
Let's get it, rooks.@GarrettWilson_V @BreeceH @MichealClemonss pic.twitter.com/egKWjHcH6t— New York Jets (@nyjets) October 2, 2022
Work fits 💯 @Gillette— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 2, 2022
Thursday Night Football
Primetime for number 9 😮💨@JoeyB | #RuleTheJungle pic.twitter.com/bDHVr7XYRL— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) September 29, 2022
The @cheetah enters the jungle. 🐆 pic.twitter.com/EK5QHp1t53— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) September 29, 2022
In the building.— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) September 29, 2022
#️⃣1️⃣ @Tua pic.twitter.com/K4KqYZ13Tm
Primetime Fits. #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/jOj8vNu16u— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) September 29, 2022
.@Iamxavienhoward 🤝 @RSherman_25 #TNFonPrime | @NFLonPrime pic.twitter.com/PZx4g0gwQY— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) September 29, 2022
Dressed to impress. @EliApple | #RuleTheJungle pic.twitter.com/jSXWA1ezs8— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) September 29, 2022
Left no crumbs 🔥#MIAvsCIN | #RuleTheJungle pic.twitter.com/d53o7CLYIy— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) September 29, 2022