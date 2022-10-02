        <
          Lamar Jackson, Aaron Rodgers wear stylish fits ahead of NFL Week 4

          Baltimore Ravens/Twitter
          1:53 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Week 4 of the NFL season continues Sunday after a thrilling opening matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints.

          The annual London game proved to be one of the most thrilling in recent memory, as the Vikings and Saints traded scores in the fourth quarter, with neither team able to put the other one away. The Saints were lined up for a 61-yard field goal to send things into overtime -- after kicker Wil Lutz had made a 60-yarder to tie things up earlier -- but the kick was just short, double-doinking off an upright and the crossbar to give the Vikings a 28-25 victory.

          It looks like Adam Thielen's game-time cleats inspired the Vikings in some way, as he rocked "Ted Lasso"-themed fits with "Believe" written on the side. Unfortunately for Lamar Jackson, his incredible pregame drip didn't do the same for the Baltimore Ravens against the Buffalo Bills. Aaron Rodgers went with a more casual look for the Green Bay Packers against the New England Patriots.

          Here's a look at some of the top fits ahead of Sunday's games:

          Week 4's afternoon games

          Week 4's early games

          Thursday Night Football