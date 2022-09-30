Cincinnati Bengals' Tee Higgins catches 59-yard touchdown pass from Joe Burrow

CINCINNATI -- When in doubt, throw it deep.

One play after fans at Paycor Stadium were booing the Cincinnati Bengals' lack of offense, they erupted when quarterback Joe Burrow launched the ball to wide receiver Tee Higgins, who hauled in a 59-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter of Thursday's game against the Miami Dolphins.

Cincinnati was facing a third-and-11 and struggled to find an offensive rhythm after it scored a touchdown on its opening drive.

Burrow had Higgins in a one-on-one matchup, and like he said he was going to earlier in the week, Burrow trusted his receiver and let it fly. Even against a defender as good as Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard, it all worked in Cincinnati's favor. Higgins made the catch, broke out of Howard's grasp and finished the play in the end zone to give the Bengals a 14-6 lead.