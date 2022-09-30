New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston is unlikely to play in Sunday's game in London against the Minnesota Vikings and wide receiver Michael Thomas has been ruled out, coach Dennis Allen told reporters Friday.

Neither Winston (back/ankle) nor Thomas (foot) has practiced over the past three days due to their injuries.

Andy Dalton would get the start at quarterback for the Saints if Winston, who is considered doubtful, is inactive for Sunday's game. The Saints signed Dalton to a one-year contract this offseason after playing four quarterbacks in 2021 due to injuries and COVID-19.

"Our plan right now is to have Andy ready to go," Allen said. "We'll see how things go overnight, but Andy will be ready to go if that's the direction that we go."

Dalton has experience playing in London. He played in two games there as a Cincinnati Bengals starter, including a 27-27 tie in 2016 against Washington and current Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins.

