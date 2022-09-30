ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- The Detroit Lions could be missing two key offensive players Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks, as wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has been ruled out and running back D'Andre Swift is considered unlikely to play, according to coach Dan Campbell.

St. Brown suffered a sprained ankle during Detroit's Week 3 loss at Minnesota, while Swift is battling an ankle injury and aggravated a shoulder sprain.

Both players missed practice all week.

"Listen, man. That's what it's all about. It's next man up. We've still got [T.J. Hockenson], we've got [DJ] Chark, we've got [Kalif Raymond], we've got [Quintez] Cephus, we've got Jamaal [Williams]," Campbell said. "And we've got this O-line and a quarterback that can throw it, so we feel good."

St. Brown leads the Lions in receiving yards (253) and touchdowns (3) this season while continuing a streak of nine straight games with at least six catches, a franchise record. Swift is the Lions' rushing leader with 231 yards.

"It's frustrating, but I'm glad it's just a sprained ankle," St. Brown said Wednesday. "It could be much worse, but I'm glad it's just a sprained ankle. Just treating it day by day, and hopefully I can come back sooner rather than later.